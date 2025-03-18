Police, fire, prison associations hopeful for Gonzales as security minister

President of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association Gideon Dickson. -

Head of the TT Police Service Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) Gideon Dickson has warmly welcomed Marvin Gonzales as the new Minister of National Security. He praised Gonzales for what he called promptly reaching out to the association.

"By 8 am today, March 18, minister Gonzales had contacted the association with the intention of arranging a formal meeting," Dickson said.

In a phone interview with Newsday, Dickson said the meeting would take place within the next week "or so."

Gonzales, who previously served as the minister of public utilities, was sworn in as the Minister of National Security on March 17 at President's House, St Ann's, replacing Fitzgerald Hinds, who is now a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

"This quick outreach is commendable and revives the relationship that existed when current Prime Minister Stuart Young held the position of minister of national security."

Young served in this role from November 2018 to March 2020.

Dickson outlined several key issues he hopes Gonzales will address, with a focus on improving the allocation of resources for police officers.

"One of the primary concerns is ensuring that officers have the necessary tools, training, and legislative support to effectively combat crime."

Another pressing issue Dickson said is the low morale among officers, which he attributes to various factors.

"Officers' morale is being significantly affected by multiple issues. If minister Gonzales can apply his expertise and engage in strategic collaboration to address these challenges — particularly around promotion processes — it would go a long way in improving morale."

The Police Service has been instructed to restart its promotion process for officers advancing from the rank of inspector to assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

On February 18, High Court judge Frank Seepersad ruled the promotion process was “irrational, unreasonable and illegal” following a lawsuit challenging its fairness.

He also ruled against granting a stay on his order, citing significant procedural breaches.

Inspector Mark Hernandez, who filed the judicial review, argued the process lacked fairness, transparency and adherence to regulations. As a result, an injunction was placed, halting the promotion of about 169 inspectors to the rank of ASP.

"The service needs to revisit its processes, potentially reviewing the law. Additionally, the bureaucratic hurdles in the procurement process are hindering the TTPS’s ability to acquire the necessary equipment."

Dickson believes amending procurement legislation is crucial for improving operational effectiveness. He stressed addressing these issues could allow the service to recruit more specialist officers, enhancing overall capabilities.

"These changes will positively impact both the service and the families of the officers. Although the police service’s terms and conditions may not fall directly under minister Gonzales’ purview, we trust he can influence positive change. It’s important to respect and empower the police force, ensuring they have the resources they need," Dickson said.

Fire Service Association president Keone Guy also acknowledged Hinds' departure and welcomed Gonzales in a WhatsApp statement to Newsday.

Guy said, "Given the critical role national security plays in the safety and well-being of citizens, the association is hopeful his appointment signals a renewed focus on the issues affecting the protective services, including the Fire Service."

He said one of the most pressing matters the association is urging Gonzales to address is the "chronic lack of equipment and resources for fire officers." Guy said across TT, fire stations continue to operate without essential firefighting gear, such as SCBA (self contained-breathing apparatus) sets, structural firefighting gloves and even basic station amenities.

"Additionally, the aging appliance fleet remains a serious concern, impacting response times and overall operational effectiveness. These deficiencies place both firefighters and the public at risk."

Guy said he expects Gonzales to tackle issues such as difficulties in accessing medical benefits and the increasing number of job-related illnesses, like cancer, among fire officers.

"There must be meaningful engagement with the association to find sustainable solutions, including legislative amendments to ensure better health coverage and compensation for affected officers."

As for Gonzales’ background and experience in public utilities and the police service, Guy believes it may provide him with a strong understanding of common issues within the protective services and the logistical and infrastructural challenges, which could be beneficial in addressing some of the Fire Service's urgent needs.

"Effective leadership in national security requires a deep appreciation for the unique demands of each protective service arm, particularly the Fire Service, which has been historically underfunded and overlooked. We look forward to meaningful dialogue and action under his leadership."

He said the association's advice to Gonzales is simple: "Prioritise open engagement with stakeholders, including the association and move beyond bureaucratic delays to deliver real solutions. Officers remain committed to protecting the people of TT but cannot do so effectively without the necessary support. We hope he will recognise a well-equipped, well-supported service is fundamental to national security and we stand ready to work with him to achieve that goal."

Acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe also expressed his gratitude to Hinds in a brief WhatsApp exchange with Newsday.

"It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge minister Hinds for his unwavering efforts in ensuring the Prison Service had the necessary resources to fulfil its responsibilities as a key arm of the criminal justice system."

Corraspe describes Hinds support as invaluable in advancing crime reduction initiatives and the rehabilitation of offenders, all of which he said contribute to a safer country.

Corraspe congratulated Gonzales on his appointment and stated that the Prison Service is ready to collaborate with him on addressing key issues related to the government’s ongoing mandate.

"We remain committed to supporting the government’s strategic goals of reducing crime and criminality."

An official media release from the Ministry of National Security, dated March 18, welcomed Gonzales as he took office at Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The release said Gonzales was received by outgoing Hinds, as well as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security, Sandra Fraser, and acting permanent secretary Nataki Atiba-Dilchan.

The release said Gonzales was given a “comprehensive briefing” on the ministry’s operations and strategic priorities.

It said Gonzales expressed his gratitude to Hinds for his “dedicated service, leadership and significant contributions to national security and the solid foundation laid during his tenure."

The statement said Hinds extended his best wishes to Gonzales and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the ministry and continue advancing efforts to improve national security.

It concluded after the meeting Gonzales met with senior officials to discuss ongoing security initiatives and key policy matters.