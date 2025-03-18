PNM Tobago confident to retain both seats, TPP ready for battle

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. - File photo

THE PNM Tobago Council said is "ready like Freddie” for the general election on April 28.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis, on March 18, said the main aim is to retain the two Tobago seats.

The election date was confirmed on March 18 when Prime Minister Stuart Young advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve Parliament at midnight.

Speaking with Newsday, Dennis said the PNM is the only party that has launched its 41 candidates to the public, including the two for Tobago.

Incumbents Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West) and Ayana Webster-Roy (Tobago East) are fighting to defend the seats.

“We are ready for this election. I am very confident that we are going to win the two Tobago seats and the general election by extension.”

He said all the other parties who have been calling on the PNM to call the election, should note that the date has been announced.

“We will be going to the people of Tobago with a very potent campaign based on the PNM’s achievements and the PNM’s very impressive track record on the island of Tobago, even from a Central Government perspective.”

He boasted of the completion and recent commission of the new terminal of the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point, Tobago, as a very impressive facility.

“Therefore, our campaign is going to be a very potent one and we look forward to meeting the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) and the Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s partners in Tobago calling themselves the TPP (Tobago People's Party), in this campaign and on election day.”

The TPP, despite only naming one candidate so far, said it is ready for the general election.

In a statement, the deputy political leader Faith Brebnor said, “The TPP is ready. We welcome all Tobagonians to our Special Convention on Sunday, March 23, 2025, as we move towards winning Tobago East and West.”

TPP has announced retired chief fire officer David Thomas as its Tobago East candidate.

TPP political leader Farley Augustine said he correctly predicted the date.

In a WhatsApp message, Augustine said, “Well I did share with you all the date based on my sources.”

He could not be reached for any further comment.

On March 16, the party decided to look at other candidates for the Tobago West seat, casting jeopardy on the status of nominees Trevor James and Barry Nelson as potential candidates.

Additionally the Patriotic Front led by Mickela Panday has unveiled Aretha Paula Clarke as their Tobago West candidate. All attempts to contact Panday and Clarke proved futile.