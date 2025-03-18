NFM unveils two new packaging lines

NFM CEO Ian Mitchell -

National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) unveiled two new, state-of-the-art machines for packaging and distribution at the company’s head office on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

CEO Ian Mitchell said the two machines will supply NFM's popular 2kg flour bag line and its stand-up pouch, dry mix line.

"These investments represent progress, innovation and a deep sense of commitment to enhancing TT’s food production capabilities," Mitchell said in an address at the unveiling.

"The two machines cost NFM about $25.6 million, with the 2kg packaging line costing $17.2 million," Mitchell said, adding they will be replacing two older machines that were installed about 40 years ago.

NFM chairman Ashmeer Mohammed said, "Today NFM has established itself as a leader in flour milling and feed milling industries of TT.

"It has achieved sustained profitability over the last few years. This level of profitability has facilitated the achievement of significant milestones, such as the achievement of an internationally-recognised food safety certification and significant investment in plant and machinery."

Mohammed said the installation of the machines was in alignment with NFM’s mission to aggressively grow revenue, particularly in exports.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, in her feature address, said she was pleased with the company’s progress and its growth in markets outside the country and even outside the region.

"I have looked at the new markets that you are entering. We know that flour is a difficult product to sell to the region, because several regional territories carry their own flour plants, but I note that you are exporting a lot of your other products and your animal feed as well."

Gopee-Scoon noted NFM's exports, such as its pholourie and fry bake mix, to several countries including Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda.

She commended the company for expanding its export markets to other countries such as Anguilla, Dominica and parts of the Bahamas.

Gopee-Scoon encouraged the company to continue diversifying its products.

"The fry bake mix seems to be one of the popular ones," she said. "But I am still waiting on the paratha mix."