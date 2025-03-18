Manzanilla beat Trinity East by seven wickets in T20 Intercol

Ashmeer Jumandeen slammed 33 not out to lead Manzanilla Secondary to a seven-wicket win over Trinity College East when the Secondary Schools Cricket League T20 Intercol continued at Brooklyn Grounds in Sangre Grande on March 18.

Manzanilla cruised to a victorious 110/3 from 17.1 overs after Trinity East posted 109 from 19.4 overs, batting first.

Put in to bat, Trinity East lost wickets consistently and were never able to build any solid partnerships as their innings progressed.

A 22-run stance from number three batsman and eventual top scorer Nkosi Roach (40) and skipper Johanson Gajadhar (26) was the best they could produce as Manzanilla bowlers dominated the contest.

Rene Giroux (ten) was the only other batsman to get into double-figures as Manzanilla captain Dimitri Miranda (2/10), Elijah Fuentes (2/17) and Zaheem Ali (2/34) did the damage with the ball.

In reply, Manzanilla showed strength at the top with opener Jumandeen playing an active role in leading them over the line. Good knocks from fellow opener Nick Manickram (19) and Ali (15) bolstered their chase as Manzanilla surpassed their target with 17 balls remaining.

Additionally, the fixture between Queen’s Royal College and Tunapuna Secondary was postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.