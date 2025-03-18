Khan on AG: Robinson-Regis lacks legal experience

Camille Robinson-Regis receives her instrument of appointment as the Attorney General (AG) from President Christine Kangaloo at President's House, St Ann's on March 17 - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

President of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan, SC, speculates that the appointment of Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General (AG) is temporary and raised concern about what he considered her lack of legal experience.

“She is not a practicing attorney and does not have the wherewithal in relation to what happens in a court of law,” he said.

“As an AG, you must be savvy in relation to these things. Her whole career was vested in the political arena.”

He spoke to Newsday by phone on March 18, the day after attorney Robinson-Regis was sworn in as the AG and Minister of Legal Affairs on March 17 at President’s House in St Anns.

Khan also dubbed her as a caretaker AG.

“I suspect she is there temporarily and would not be doing much. After the election, I think they would be more likely than not, if they win the election, get an attorney from outside of the Cabinet,” Khan said.

“Nonetheless, if she surrounds herself with very competent attorneys, that is, the legal department in her office of the AG, and seeks advice, she might be able to manage it.”

Robinson-Regis became the fourth woman to hold that position, after Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Glenda Morean-Phillip and Bridgid Annisette-George.

Upon taking office on March 17, Robinson-Regis said there were several matters that she intended to tackle relating to crime legislation but refrained from detailing specific plans.

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything. I need to sit in the seat and actually see what is there to be done.”

She is also the former MP for Arouca/Maloney.

On March 18, president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers Saira Lakhan congratulated and welcomed the appointment.

“We recognise the significance of this appointment and look forward to working collaboratively with her in the pursuit of justice, legal reform and the strengthening of the rule of law,” Lakhan said.

“As a collective committed to upholding the principles of fairness and integrity, we stand ready to support her efforts in advancing the legal system for the benefit of all citizens. We wish Robinson-Regis success in her tenure and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a productive partnership for the continued development of our nation’s legal landscape.”

Khan's remarks were made before the Office of the Prime Minister announced on March 18 that the general election will be held on April 28.