Kamla: Young had to call general election, or face lawsuit

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

IN SAYING the UNC was ready to take back the government, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Prime Minister Stuart Young had no choice but to announce the date for the general election or face a lawsuit over his selection and appointment as prime minister.

Her comments came on March 18, moments after the Office of the Prime Minister issued a press release announcing April 28 as the date for the general election.

In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday, Persad-Bissessar said, "Young hurriedly called the date to pre-empt the UNC's legal action that was coming regarding his illegitimate and illegal anointing as Prime Minister."

Only on Monday, Young took the oath of office as PM at a swearing-in ceremony, at President's House, St Ann's which was followed by his new cabinet being sworn-in five hours later. Previous PM, Dr Keith Rowley resigned on Sunday.

"Young and the PNM fully well know that his appointment is illegal and unconstitutional. His appointment would have been shown to be unconstitutional in the courts and he would then be forced to face a PNM internal election before the general election," Persad-Bissessar said adding, "Penny (Arima MP Pennelope Beckles) would have decimated him in any internal PNM election and the PNM financiers-backed coup would have been put down."

She said the UNC was ready and, "we will do what PNM MPs failed to do, which is to protect our country from being gifted to a selfish select group of Young’s financiers."