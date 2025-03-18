IRO: Election too close to major religious holidays

Parliament, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. -

Inter-religious Organisation head Pandit Lloyd Sirjoo said the election date of April 28 and the resulting campaign period are disrespectful to the three major religions whose reflection periods fall within the period.

Christians are currently observing Lent, which ends on April 17, with Easter Monday on April 21. Muslims are observing Ramadan, which ends on March 31. Spiritual Shouter Baptist Day is celebrated on March 30.

Speaking to Newsday shortly after the announcement of the election on March 18, Sirjoo said these days are important.

"In my mind, they should have shown some respect and allowed a little space for the periods to be finished. They should have called it five weeks after the end of the Lenten period. But politicians don't really take on religion unless it suits them and you can't really tell them what to do."

ASJA acting president-general Imam Ahamad Hosein said the campaign would not affect its members in any way.