Inflation steady at 0.7% in February

A market vendor sells vegetables to a customer at the Arima Central Market. - FILE PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago’s inflation rate remained stable in February, with year-on-year inflation holding at 0.7 per cent, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Central Statistical Office (CSO).

This figure remains unchanged from January and is slightly lower than the 0.8 per cent recorded in February 2024.

The all items index stood at 125.0 in February, increasing marginally by 0.1 point from January’s 124.9.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages index rose from 153.2 to 153.7, with price increases for ochroes, melongene, cucumber, hot peppers, white flour, cheese-based snacks, fresh whole chicken, garlic, cabbage and green sweet peppers.

These increases were offset by declines in the prices of tomatoes, Irish potatoes, chive, celery, mixed fresh seasoning, corned beef, oranges, plantains, fresh shark and onions.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index stood at 129.2, down slightly from January’s 129.3.

The health sub-index increased by 0.1 per cent, while alcohol and tobacco, as well as clothing and footwear, each declined by 0.1 per cent.

Transport, which carries significant weight in the index, remained steady at 112.5.

Other categories showed little to no movement.

Compared to February 2024, the latest data shows relative price stability, with inflation reflecting minor fluctuations over the past year.

While specific categories have seen price shifts, overall inflation appears controlled.