Hollywood stunt co-ordinator David Stevenson to host workshop

David Stevenson, stunt co-ordinator and filmmaker -

Aspiring stunt performers, action writers, actors, and filmmakers in Trinidad and Tobago can learn how to improve skills at a workshop with David Stevenson, a highly accomplished stunt co-ordinator and filmmaker with an extensive Hollywood resume.

Stevenson has contributed to blockbuster films such as X-Men, Cool Runnings, Blues Brothers 2000, Down to Earth, and Jason X. He brings decades of expertise in stunt performance and action sequence co-ordination.

The workshop on March 19 will provide participants with in-depth insights into the stunt industry, covering essential aspects such as stunt performance – fundamental techniques and safety protocols for executing professional stunt work, a media release said. It will also address action sequence co-ordination – choreographing and executing compelling action scenes; and technical skills for writing, directing and filming action sequences – key techniques to craft and capture dynamic action moments on screen.

Participants will gain hands-on knowledge and will leave with a deeper understanding of the art and technical precision required for successful stunt co-ordination in film and television, the release said.

Early registration is being encouraged to secure a spot, the release said.

The workshop takes place from 2 pm-4 pm at Training Room, Export House, 151B Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

To register: visit Instagram and Facebook pages: @discoverfilmtt