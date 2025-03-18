Guyanese Shemar Britton completes hat-trick of table tennis titles

Guyanese table tennis player Shemar Britton. - Photos courtesy Ernest Fraser

SHERDON PIERRE

Shemar Britton completed a hat-trick of men's A1 division titles when he was crowned champion of the 2025 National Classifieds Table Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on March 16.

The invincible Guyanese Britton, who represents local club Queen's Park, has now won eight successive local tournaments. In the final, he defeated long-standing national player Curtis Humphreys (WASA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-9).

After lifting the trophy, Britton said, “It was another successful tournament for me winning my third straight Classifieds tournament. I was very happy with my level of play throughout the day.” The left-handed attacking player admitted that he achieved one of his goals in the competition, which was to complete the tournament without dropping a set.

In the semi-final round, Britton swept teenager Josiah Joseph (PowerGen) 11-5,11-5, 11-5. The evergreen Humphreys needed a comeback victory against France-based teenager Malik Gopaul of Crusaders 3-2 (11-8, 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-4).

Imani Edwards-Taylor (Queen's Park) copped another senior title as she won the women's A division. The national player had to rebound from a set down to defeat Peruvian and UWI student Roslyn Leon Urbano 3-2 (9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7). In the previous round, Edwards-Taylor defeated Elizabeth Rajah (Carenage Blasters) 3-1 (11-4, 12-10, 6-11, 17-15) and Urbano won against Linda Partap- Boodhan (THS) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6).

Jamali Mauge (Blasters) defeated his clubmate Abhai Lal 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 5-11,11-5) to win the open A2 crown. Mauge edged out Jonathan Cottoy (WASA) 3-2 (11-9, 9-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-7) and Lal brushed aside Wesley Dookhoo 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-8) in the semis.

In the women's B event, there was a round-robin final with the four participants. Makeisha Lewis (SUTTC) won the title, followed by Arlene Joseph (EYTTC), Zuri Radge Coomar (PowerGen) and Sharon Ramoutar (HVR).

In the men's equivalent, Mateo Mollineau (Crusaders) was the winner over clubmate Yannic Lewis 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 13-11). Aiden Noel (Blasters) and Rabindra Outar (CTTC) secured the bronze medals.

Other results:

Women's C Division

Isabella Myres (SUTTC)

Nayamka Peters (QPCC)

Celine Grannum (SUTTC), Sophia Singh (GTTC).

Men's C Division

Satyan Singh (Crusaders)

Dexter Felician (CTTTTC)

Samir Radge Coomar and Christopher Morris (WUTTC)