Election day is April 28

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

An election day has been announced. Polling day is April 28 and nomination day is April 4.

Less than 24 hours after taking the oath of office, PM Young has advised the President that writs of election for the 2025 general election are to be issued on March 18 and Parliament should be dissolved from midnight on the same date.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister on March 18 said these actions are to be taken in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01.