Deyalsingh: Trinidad and Tobago drawing closer to HIV reduction targets

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. FILE PHOTO -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago is getting closer to achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 in 2030 target for HIV reduction. In 2024, the goals were 83-79-93.

Speaking at the ninth meeting of National AIDS Programme Managers and key partners of the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/AIDS at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on March 18, Deyalsingh explained this means 83 percent of people in TT living with HIV know their status, 79 per cent with HIV receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 93 per cent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy, have viral suppression.

This is when the amount of the virus in a HIV positive patient's sample is so low that it is undetectable, meaning an almost zero risk of transmission.

He also said since 2010, there had been a reduction in the number of new infections per year, from 824 to 421.

Deyalsingh said there are now 90 HIV testing sites throughout the five regional health authorities and 4,400 self tests were given out in 2024.

He said while there would be issues with respect to funding, the HIV medications on offer are financed by government.