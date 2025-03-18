Daniel golden at NCAA meet, sets Trinidad and Tobago indoor long jump record

Tobago's Kelsey Daniel - File photo

VIRGINIA: Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelsey Daniel set a new national indoor record in the long jump when he leapt to gold in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

The final-year student of Texas University won the event with his fifth attempt measured at 8.16 metres, breaking his own national record of 8.03 metres, which he set at the Arkansas Invitational in January.

Oklahoma’s Nickaoli Williams was second with a jump of 7.96 metres, with Henry Kinere of Arkansas claiming bronze in 7.91 metres.

His triumph adds to his National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association (NJCAA) success in 2023 when he won the triple jump as a student at New Mexico Junior College.