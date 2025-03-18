Community saddened by woman's kidnapping

- File photo

Residents of Bhaggan Trace, Chase Village, where Aliyah Kissoon lived up until a month ago, say crime is out of hand after she was kidnapped on March 14.

Kissoon's boyfriend of Mokka, Maraval, told police he last communicated with her around 8.14 pm on March 14, when she said she was going to purchase food.

He said he later received a call from her phone but there was a male voice on the other end. "We have your girlfriend," the person said before hanging up.

He told police he received a call from another number about ten minutes later with the male voice saying: “We have your girlfriend and we want $3.5 million for her. If you don’t believe us, check and you will find her car in Mt Hope carpark,” before hanging up.

Kissoon's boyfriend visited her home but contacted the police when he did not find her. Officers retrieved the woman's Toyota Axio at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex's carpark.

Facility staff told investigators Kissoon, 30, had not been admitted for treatment.

When Newsday visited Bhaggan Trace on March 17, Kissoon's mini-mart stood empty.

Residents, who did not know much about her as they said she was a private woman, said she packed up and moved out just over a month ago.

Newsday understands the mini-mart was located on the premises of relatives of Kissoon's former partner.

"It's really sad she could have been one of our daughters," a nearby parlour owner told Newsday.

An elderly neighbour, who also did not want to be identified, said crime was getting too far out of control.

"It real terrible because you don't know what going on with she. She don't have no money. She just open a little thing here and they close it down."

The neighbour said her family barely leaves their house because of the rampant crime.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit is leading inquiries.

