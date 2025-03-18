Clarke Road, PowerGen clash for top spot in Group B at T20 Festival

PowerGen bowler Dejourn Charles. - Angelo Marcelle

BOTH FC Clarke Road United and PowerGen Penal Sports Club aim to conclude their respective CPL/TKR T20 Festival Group B campaigns unbeaten when they face each other in the final preliminary round fixture at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on March 19, from 2.30 pm.

Clarke Road and PowerGen, both on six points, have already qualified for the semi-finals after they topped Group B after three of four rounds. Clarke Road lead the group because of a superior net run rate.

This result, however, would determine who advances to the semis as group winner and runner-up. Already qualified from Group A are Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), who eliminated 2024 champions Central Sports, and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots.

Both Penal-based teams Clarke Road and PowerGen defeated Merry Boys, Prisons and Victoria in earlier group games to stay ahead of the pack.

In Group A, Patriots and the Parkites won three of their four matches played to secure the top two positions, while Yorkshire, Central Sports and Preysal missed out on a semi-final spot.

>

In the other tie at the Oval from 6.30 pm on March 19, Merry Boys take on Prisons in the final Group B match.

The semis bowl off on March 21 from 2.30 pm and 6 pm respectively, with the final set for the following day, from 6.30 pm.