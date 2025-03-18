Central Bank hosts students for Global Money Week

Primary school students in an interactive session with Drama Making a Difference (DMAD) Company at the Central Bank's Global Money Week event in its auditorium on March 18. - Photo by Mya Quamie

IN CELEBRATION of Global Money Week, the Central Bank held an educational event for primary school students in its auditorium on March 18.

With an interactive session hosted by Drama Making a Difference Company, students learned the importance of saving, investing, budgeting and avoiding financial scams.

The auditorium was packed with students from primary schools throughout the country including Roxborough Anglican, Arima Presbyterian and Jerningham Government.

After the session, students toured the bank's museum where they learned about the history of money.

They also visited booths from financial institutions including the TT Stock Exchange where they engaged in educational games to enhance their financial literacy.

The Central Bank will continue with this initiative on March 19, when it will engage secondary school students.