Carnival bands body extends condolences on passing of ‘Dragon’

Glenn "Dragon" De Souza -

Founder of the Keylemanjahro School of Art and Culture Glenn “Dragon” De Souza has died of lung disease.

The Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) extended its “deepest condolences” to his family, friends and community on his passing on March 17.

“His unwavering dedication to the preservation and celebration of our cultural heritage has left an indelible mark on the artistic landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. May his legacy continue to inspire generations to come,” the release said.

De Souza was awarded a Hummingbird Medal (Gold) in 2024 for his service to arts and culture.

In January, his group announced an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of moko jumbies in one spot. This attempt had been postponed to May.

De Souza was credited with reviving the traditional Carnival character and re-popularising it. His moko jumbies were featured in 1999 Miss Universe pageant and on Sesame Street.