Business leaders: Incoming government must deal with crime, economy

Kiran Maharaj, president of TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce. -

With the general election to be held on April 28, the business community has called for the next incoming government to have comprehensive plans for economic stability and public security.

Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industry (TTCSI) president Dianne Joseph told Newsday her membership had no difficulty with the date. Joseph commended the newly-appointed Prime Minister, Stuart Young, for the move.

“We are of the opinion that Young is seeking to settle down his team,” Joseph said.

“It is in the best interest of the country to stabilise what is going on now. There is a little bit of unease with the state of emergency. I think it is better to get that over with and move on with the business of the country.”

She said the TTCSI’s major focus will be to engage the next government on building, strengthening and supporting the services sector with a particular focus on SMEs. She expressed a hope that the next government – whoever that may be – deals with key issues such as crime.

>

“Whoever takes the seat of the election, we are hoping that they are going to bring some answers to that situation, so that our members and citizens will feel a sense of safety and security.

“You are not comfortable in your home. You are not comfortable in your in your workplace or on the road. We are crying out to get that level of attention from our government (on crime), whoever is taking that seat on April 29.”

Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Baldath Maharaj said the next government must have a clear economic plan.

In a statement sent to the Newsday, Maharaj called on all political parties to present a concrete plan for tackling the country’s economic challenges. He said the next government must act quickly to prevent economic uncertainty from worsening.

“The business community needs decisive leadership, especially if the much-anticipated gas deal fails to materialise as expected. If that happens what is the alternative plan to stabilise the economy, secure investments and ensure national growth?"

He listed several challenges facing the business community such as foreign exchange shortages, infrastructure and traffic congestion, inefficiencies in customs and crime.

“The next government must take a serious stance on crime, strengthening law enforcement, improving policing strategies and ensuring that business owners and customers feel safe in commercial areas. (It) must prioritise long-term urban planning, efficient traffic management, and road infrastructure improvements to facilitate economic activity.”

Maharaj also urged the public to focus on policies rather than personalities in political parties.

>

Maharaj also called for an end to election uncertainty by calling a fixed date for general election on the first day of the new Parliament.

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Kiran Maharaj said the general election is an opportunity for the public to exercise its right as a citizen. She encouraged people to make the choice with which they are most comfortable.

She also called for an incident-free election campaign for all parties involved.

“We also hope that all candidates amplify messages in the best interest of all citizens. At the end of the day, we are all citizens of TT and we all want what is best for each other and our nation.”

President of the TT Automotive Dealers' Association Visham Babwah, noting that the association had a “contentious” relationship with the government, said elections are pointless if the government is not held accountable for its actions.

“You can have an election every year, every five years or every ten years, but if the government is allowed to do what they want to do and it is not for the benefit of the citizens of the country, they should be held accountable.”