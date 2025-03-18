Bomb threat at St George's College

St George's College on Tenth Street, San Juan. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

STUDENTS and staff of St George’s College in Barataria were evacuated on March 17 following a bomb threat.

Around 9.30 am, the school's safety officer received information from a student that a letter indicating the presence of an explosive device on the school compound, was found in the boys' washroom.

The safety officer called the police, fire services and emergency health services.

Officers from the San Juan Fire Station led by FSO Cummings assisted with the evacuation of students, teachers and other staff to the school's muster point.

Members of the TTPS Explosive Detection Unit arrived and searched the compound. Nothing of a "threatening nature" was found.

Barataria police are investigating.