Bermudez, MIC advance to Jean Pierre Knockout netball semis

MIC Tigers (Metal Industries Company) and Defence Force compete at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening knockout tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 4, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Metal Industries Company (MIC) booked a spot in the Jean Pierre Challenge Knockout semi-finals after they edged University of the West Indies (UWI) 47-46 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on March 16.

UWI goal shoot Maikea Bramble scored every point for the tertiary team., MIC shared the scoring responsibility as Tiffany Gonzales and Elisha Ramkissoon scored 34 and 13 respectively to steal the win.

At the end of the first quarter, MIC had a lead of eight points (16-8). UWI stuck to the task and reduced their deficit to three (26-23) heading into the half time break.

MIC maintained a slim two-point advantage (35-33) after the third segment and staved off UWI’s late heroics to grab a nervy one-point win.

Additionally, Bermudez baked Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) 60-21 to book another semi-final spot. Nekeisha Gomes was in hot form as she scored 51 of her 62 attempts while teammates Jocelyn Marcelle (seven) and Zakiya McKenna (five) also contributed.

Scoring for PNYC were Kaliyah Cooper (11) and Cheryse James (ten).

So far, MIC, Bermudez and Defence Force have confirmed spots in the penultimate round. University of TT and Police face each other on March 20 from 6.45 pm to determine who completes the final four for the Jean Pierre Challenge Knockout title.

The semi’s will be contested on March 22, with Defence Force versus MIC from 2 pm and Bermudez up against the UTT/Police winner from 3.15 pm.

In the alternative division knockout, only one game was played which saw Fire defeat University of Southern Caribbean 19-14. For the winners, Karissa Grant scored 16, Nathalyia two and Thyana Andrews one.

Getting on the scoresheet for USC were Gellana Grant and Kimola Mc Millan, both scoring seven each.