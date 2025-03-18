Athanaze, Jangoo, Springer headline protected players for WI Breakout League

TT's Amir Jangoo tries a sweep shot against Barbados in the Super50 Cup last November at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. - DANIEL PRENTICE/FILE PHOTO

ST JOHN’S: West Indies players Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo and Shamar Springer are among 42 protected players who have been selected in the upcoming West Indies Breakout League T20 competition.

In a media release on Tuesday by Cricket West Indies, the six franchise teams competing in the Breakout League confirmed their seven protected players ahead of the upcoming player draft.

As per tournament regulations, each team is allowed to protect seven cricketers, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. One of the players must be a leg spinner.

The remaining seven players per squad will be selected during the draft, and they must all be 26 years old or younger.

Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the tournament, have played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than ten international T20s.

The 26-year-old Athanaze has played 13 Tests, 13 ODIs and four T20Is for the West Indies and has been selected by the Windward Islands Infernos, along with all-rounder Springer, who has turned out for the regional team in two T20Is.

Jangoo, who had a memorable ODI debut against Bangladesh last December where he scored a century, has featured in one ODI and one Test match for the West Indies, will turn out for the Trinidad and Tobago Legions.

Test players Keacy Carty and Mikyle Louis have been selected by the Leeward Islands Thunder.

The West Indies Breakout League is a premier T20 cricket tournament designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean and will take place from April 25 to May 10, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in TT.

Each team is closely affiliated with a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers.

List of protected players:

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LEGIONS: Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia, Joshua James.

LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER: Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Mikyle Louis, Jewel Andrew, Micah McKenzie.

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS: Darel Cyrus, Shadrack Descarte, Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste.

GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS: Nial Smith, Kemol Savory, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Kevlon Anderson, Riyad Latiff.

BARBADOS PELICANS: Leniko Boucher, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Zishan Motara.

JAMAICA TITANS: Deethmar Anderson, Leroy Lugg, Ramaal Lewis, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Tamarie Redwood.