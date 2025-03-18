AC PoS thump Eagles, climb to second in TTPFL

AC Port of Spain players celebrate a goal against Miscellaneous Police FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 17. - Photo courtesy TPFL

Athletic Club Port of Spain (AC PoS) climbed into second place on the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier-one rankings after thumping FC Eagles 5-0 in their matchday 12, round-two fixture, at Ken Cooke Ground in St James on March 16.

A goal in each half from Jean-Heim Mc Fee (14th, 61st) and one each from Sadale Mc Lean (52nd), Michael Chaves (81st) and Ezekiel Kesar (91st) clipped the Eagles' wings, and handed them their tenth loss from 12 matches, leaving them on four points.

The victory saw AC PoS (24 pts) surpass San Juan Jabloteh and MIC Central FC Reboot – also on 24 pts each – into second on the 12-team standings. AC PoS hold a superior goal advantage.

In the second game, Tobago club FC Phoenix (12 pts) maintained their stance in eighth place after getting past 11th-ranked Point Fortin Civic FC 4-1.

All goals came in the second half as Phoenix’s Teejay Cadiz broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Ten minutes later, Kieron Matthews doubled the lead.

Kelon Williams pulled one back for the south team in the 70th, but Phoenix’s Sherwin Lovell restored their two-goal advantage in the 74th. Kassidy Davidson put it beyond reach for Point when he found the back of the net in the 81st.

In other matchday 12 clashes, league leaders Defence Force FC (36 pts) remained unbeaten courtesy a 2-1 triumph over fifth place Miscellaneous Police FC (22 pts) on March 14.

At Phase Two, La Horquetta Ground, Jelani Peters (66th) opened the scoring for Army before his teammate Isaiah Garcia scored and own goal in the 80th to see Police draw level. However, seven minutes into time added on, Kendell Hitlal rescued Army’s perfect start with a goal to salvage a 2-1 result.

In the other match, eighth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (13 pts) defeated sixth-placed Caledonia AIA (19 pts) 3-2 at La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

Despite Caledonia taking an early lead from Kiron Manswell in the sixth minute, Rangers’ Isaiah Lee (12th) successfully converted a penalty kick before Josiah Edwards (17th) put them 2-1 up. Manswell netted again in the 33rd to tie level things at the half. Three minutes into second half extra time, Kesean St Rose scored the winner for Rangers.

At the Arima Velodrome on March 15, third-placed Jabloteh beat Central FC 4-2 courtesy a brace from Derrel Garcia (63rd, 83rd) and one each from Jaheim Faustin (33rd) and Andell Fraser (71st). Scoring for Central FC were Jameel Neptune (60th) and Kadeem Corbin (67th).

In the other match at Arima, seventh-placed Club Sando (15 pts) fired three past tenth-ranked Prison Service (six pts). Shackiel Henry (4th) and Keron Cornwall (13th) put Club Sando ahead early on while Cornwall put on the finishing touches in the 67th.