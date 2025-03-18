A new era for Trinidad and Tobago

Stuart Young delivers his first speech as Prime Minister at President's House, St Ann's, on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

STUART Young, 50, wasted no time on March 17 in getting to the heart of why his appointment is significant.

In his first-ever speech as Prime Minister, delivered at President’s House, St Ann’s, moments after taking the oath, an emotional-looking Mr Young issued a love letter to TT in front of his parents.

“Nowhere else in the world is there such a profound and dynamic blend of cultural and religious diversity,” he said, before declaring, “I will lead with integrity, inclusion and accountability” and “I will work together with you.”

It was a completely different figure from the one who, hours earlier, addressed, with notable fervour, a PNM crowd at Woodford Square, on March 16. This was a statesman shifting gears, bearing a message of national unity. It was the correct note.

Mr Young bucks a trend. In our tribal politics, we are unfamiliar with a figure like him holding the office of prime minister. In the front row as he spoke were his parents Priscilla Hosein-Young and Richard Young.

Thus, there was something truly meaningful in the new PM’s invocation of this country’s multicultural fabric. That fabric has allowed a little boy of mixed race from Henry Street, Port of Spain, to move from dreaming of being a priest to entering Whitehall. Politics is changing.

Yet, the eighth prime minister embodies modernity in a manner extending well beyond his surname. Mr Young is also the first graduate of St Mary’s College, the first karate black belt and the first person without a formal spouse to hold the post. He's also a single parent of two young boys, Ethan and Eric.

Even so, the new PM has, in his surprise selection of Camille Robinson-Regis, 66, as Attorney General signalled a desire to bridge.

Ms Robinson-Regis is the old guard. She will sit alongside new Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul – a long-serving public servant.

The rest of the reconstituted Cabinet sees familiar faces in fresh roles. That addressing national security will be the biggest challenge for the new administration was made plain by the appointment of Marvin Gonzales as a replacement for Fitzgerald Hinds.

There still seems to be some goodwill for Hinds who becomes one of three ministers in the Office of the PM. Perhaps to help shoulder his prime ministerial duties as Young has kept energy, the heart of our economy which he has steadfastly advocated still has life. So too Colm Imbert, now in Gonzales's old chair in public utilities, finds favour amid sentiment that he should no longer be in charge of the public purse.

However, another challenge will be both extending and distinguishing Mr Young’s tenure from Keith Rowley’s.

Dr Rowley, 75, should be praised for voluntarily leaving high office. But a lack of transparency – about timelines and political party procedures – has threatened to temper goodwill in that regard.

After keeping the country in suspense, he belatedly addressed the issue of Balisier House leadership in a social media post mere hours before Mr Young’s swearing-in. And there was seemingly a ten-hour gap between PMs.

The risk of opposition legal action might well be the most imminent challenge facing the new PM.

But the risk runs both ways.

It is a good thing when a leader steps away. It is a good thing to shake up the too-persistent reality of race in public life. History might not view efforts to litigate this matter kindly.

If politicians have doubts about the law, both sides should, in a non-partisan way, table a constitutional amendment clarifying any perceived ambiguities. They should wish to ease the exit of any prime minister, not frustrate it.

A PNM government has embraced change. A UNC opposition should be eager to, as well.

All should yield to the spirit of unity spoken of by Mr Young. It is that spirit that should prevail.