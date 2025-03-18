A new chapter for Trinidad and Tobago begins

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: As the sun rose over TT on March 17, the nation celebrated a significant moment – the swearing-in of the eighth Prime Minister, Stuart Young, and a new Attorney General, Camille Robinson-Regis.

This event marked a new chapter as the nation said goodbye to outgoing prime minister Dr Rowley and welcomed new leadership.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as Young took the oath of office, gripping the Bible with determination.

The assembled guests cheered as he was introduced as the new Prime Minister, reflecting the trust people have in him. In his inaugural address, his vision for a brighter future resonated. Then Robinson-Regis took her oath as AG, projecting confidence as she promised to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens' rights.

Many people would have reflected on Rowley’s tenure as the new administration is set to begin. Rowley's dedication to the nation’s development is clear, and his efforts during tough times are appreciated. I thank him for his service and acknowledge the progress made under his leadership. His legacy will be remembered.

With Young, Robinson-Regis and the new Cabinet stepping into their roles, the nation looks forward to new progress, innovation, and the commitment to the welfare of the people of this nation. As TT enters this new chapter, we the people must remain united and ready to work together for a brighter future.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Laventille