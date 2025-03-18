2 held, guns, ammo, drugs seized in Central Division raids

Central Division police arrested two suspects and seized a gun, ammunition and drugs in a series of exercises.

A police statement on March 18 said officers went to Lange Park, Chaguanas and searched a property where they found a pistol loaded with six rounds of .45 ammunition. The weapon was hidden in the kitchen ceiling.

A 33-year-old man was arrested.

The exercise was aimed at getting illegal weapons off the streets.

In another operation, officers acting on intelligence, intercepted a white Nissan Tiida along the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas.

A search led to the discovery of 255 grammes of cocaine in a black plastic bag. The drugs have an estimated street value of $277,000. The 32-year-old driver was arrested.

ACP Richard Smith and Snr Supt Roger Alexander co-ordinated the exercises which were led by ASP St Clair and Sgt Baptiste and members of the Special Operations Unit.

The exercises also included members from the Canine Unit, the Special Operations Force as well as the Defence Force.