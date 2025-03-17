Young sworn in as Prime Minister

President Christine Kangaloo swears in Prime Minister Stuart Young at President's House on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

STUART Young is the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said he will lead this country with integrity, inclusion and accountability.

Young took the oath at President’s House, St Ann’s, on March 17, becoming TT's eighth prime minister.

Outgoing prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley were among the audience.

Rowley was the first sitting TT prime minister to voluntarily step down before a general election.

Young said it was an honour to be there, not just as prime minister “of this great nation…

“But at a pivotal moment where our nation’s rich diversity offers us a powerful way forward – a new chapter for TT.”

He spoke briefly about the cultural diversity of the country, which he called a “spectacular expression.”

“As I speak, our Christian brothers and sisters are observing Lent, our Muslim brothers and sisters are engaged in the holy month of Ramadan, our Hindu brothers and sisters have just celebrated Phagwa and will soon be entering the sacred period of Navaratri…All while we prepare to commemorate Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day and Eid ul-Fitr with our respective brothers and sisters.”

He said this coexistence is not found anywhere else in the world.

“It is this very foundation, our national unity built on respect, inclusion and shared purpose, along with our fighting spirit, that I believe holds the power to propel our nation forward.”

He added, “It is also the very foundation that shaped a boy born on upper Henry Street in Port of Spain into the person who stands before you today, honoured to be the prime minister."

He said his parents, Priscilla Hosein-Young and Richard Young, taught him to work hard, serve others and take on injustices when he had the power to make a change.

He urged that TT’s greatness does not lie in the hands of any individual leader or government but rather “in the hands, hearts and minds of each and every citizen.

“As we begin this new chapter together, this is my commitment to you: I will lead with integrity, inclusion and accountability.

"We will harness our unique strengths, diversity and aspirations to build a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

"We will put aside differences, leverage our collective experiences and expertise and champion the necessary reforms to transform and strengthen our nation and uplift our people.”

He said the work begins now towards a safer, stronger and prosperous TT.

He thanked Rowley for his service to TT, saying, “We are truly grateful, sir.”

Once a new prime minister is sworn in, all ministers vacate their posts.

Also at the ceremony, former housing minister Camille Robinson-Regis was sworn in as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

The rest of the new Cabinet will be announced at 3 pm on March 17.