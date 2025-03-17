Young calls for patience and unity

Prime Minister Stuart Young delivers his maiden speech after being sworn in at the President’s House, St Ann's on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PRIME Minister Stuart Young has used his first public address to call for societal unity and a “new chapter” for Trinidad and Tobago.

He made the comment as he delivered his maiden speech after being sworn in at President’s House on March 17 as the country’s eighth prime minister.

The ceremony was attended by members of the political and diplomatic community, apart from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who was noticeably absent amid the opposition’s threats of legal action over the legitimacy of Young’s appointment.

Young expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and emphasised the pivotal role of the nation’s cultural and religious diversity in shaping the country’s future.

He highlighted the ongoing observances of Lent, Ramadan, and Phagwa, among others, underscoring the unique blend of religious and cultural harmony that defines the nation.

“It is this very foundation – our national unity – built on respect, inclusion, and shared purpose, along with our fighting spirit – that I believe holds the power to propel our nation forward.”

He noted previous challenges have “tested our resilience,” but also revealed our fighting spirit.

“TT’s greatness rests not only in the hands of any one leader or government, but lies in the hands, hearts, and minds of each and every citizen, as they are empowered to equally contribute and benefit in this place we call our home.”

He pledged to work with “each and every citizen,” and to lead with integrity, inclusion, and accountability.

“We will harness our unique strengths, diversity, and aspirations to build a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“We will put aside differences, leverage our collective experiences and expertise, and champion the necessary reforms to transform and strengthen our Nation and uplift all our people.”

Young urged collective action, stressing that every citizen has a role to play in the nation's progress.

“We have built a strong and solid foundation on which to stand, and together, we can go even further. Together, we begin to write a ‘New Chapter.’

“It will not be an easy journey but it is one that working together we will be able to achieve these goals.”

He also thanked his parents, Richard and Prescilla Young, for teaching him the importance of hard work, service, and standing up against injustice.

He said these were instrumental in his decision to study law and serve the country.

He added his life's work has always been about fighting for people, whether that meant standing up for workers' rights, defending communities in need, or protecting the nation's economic interests.

A single father, Young also took a moment to recognise his sons, Eric and Ethan, as they sat smiling in the front row.

Young on future plans: Let’s wait and see

In an interview after the ceremony, Young continued to emphasise the importance of unity, particularly with the opposition.

He called on all citizens, including the opposition leadership, to join him in building a better TT.

"It’s a plea to the citizens of TT, because we as the citizens have to decide if we’re going to move this country forward in a positive manner," he stated.

"I ask the opposition and the leader of the opposition to join with me to build a better Trinidad and Tobago."

He continued to emphasise that the road ahead would require collaboration, innovation, and a focus on the nation’s youth, culture, and security.

Young said he will not be hindered by anyone who does not want what is best for TT.

“Let's wait and see how it unfolds… But I will do all I can on your behalf. I have said I will continue to fight for TT. I will continue to do what I need to do to build a better TT, especially with our young people, especially with our culture, especially with areas that need to be lifted now off of the strong foundation that we've built.”

When asked about his cabinet selection, Young was careful not to reveal too much ahead of the official announcement later in the day, but did indicate that his cabinet choices would reflect the country’s need for decisive leadership and a unified front.

Speaking specifically about the appointment of Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General, Young suggested he felt no need to defend his decision.

“With every choice of a cabinet member, that consideration would depend on a number of factors. So at this stage, I am not going to be commenting on the choice of attorney general. An attorney general has been chosen in the exercise of my discretion. I think Ms Camille Robinson Regis is the perfect attorney general for the current period.”

Young also expressed gratitude toward outgoing prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, praising his leadership and the work done under his tenure. He acknowledged Rowley as a mentor, stressing that his legacy would continue to serve as a foundation for his own leadership.

Young was coy on how he will define himself as a leader of his own accord following Rowley’s almost ten-year stint saying only, “Time will bear it out.”

Young revealed he has already had conversations fighting on TT’s behalf including a virtual meeting with a British government minister.

Young said the meeting addressed the recent imposition of a visa requirement for TT nationals travelling to Britain.

Britain says it was necessary based on the number of people applying for asylum from TT.

The development, though, has caused uproar with many people complaining about the cost of the visa which range from £115 for a six-month multiple entry visa to £963 for a ten-year visa.

“We have already engaged the UK government with the people here, also at least one of their government ministers. I've already had a meeting with that government minister virtually. I've made certain requests and yes, that is one of the areas I will fight for TT in every way possible to build a better TT from the strong foundation that we have.”

Young concluded his first media interview as prime minister by calling for patience saying, "Trinidad and Tobago stand by. You’re going to see the change unfold."