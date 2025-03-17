Vishnu Dhanpaul is the Minister of Finance

Vishnu Dhanpaul accepts his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at the President's House on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FORMER permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul is now the Minister of Finance.

He took the oath of office at the President’s House, St Ann’s on March 17.

The position was previously held by Colm Imbert, who served in that capacity for ten years. Imbert is now the Minister of Public of Utilities.

Dhanpaul was TT’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom but has worked in the Ministry of Finance since the 1990s before retiring in 2021.

He is currently a member of the evaluation committee.

Earlier today, Stuart Young was sworn in as Prime Minister and Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General.

Robinson-Regis was previously the Housing minister and is the MP for Arouca/Maloney.

Former AG Reginald Armour resigned after being offered a job as a Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.