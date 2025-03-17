TPP to 'consider additional prospects' for Tobago West

Trevor James. -

THE Tobago People’s Party (TPP) screening committee has been directed by the party's executive to “consider additional prospects” for the Tobago West constituency. In a media release on March 16, the TPP said the order was given following consultation with the Tobago West action groups.

The latest development leaves serious concerns over the status of the nominations of Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James and Barry Nelson.

The TPP on February 10 selected retired assistant fire chief David Thomas as its Tobago East candidate for the general election.

The TPP said it will officially present its two candidates at a special convention on March 23 and has invited all its members to attend.