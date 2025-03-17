Terri Lyons spreads culture, shapes minds

2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons engages the youngsters during her school tours.

TERRI LYONS is known as the daughter of singing icon Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons and an accomplished performing artiste in her own right.

Not many, however, are aware of her decade-long outreach programme nurturing young minds in the school system on the joys and benefits of assimilating the diverse culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have been visiting both primary and secondary schools throughout Trinidad to sell our culture to the youths through the performing arts. I believe it is important that young people understand and appreciate the important role our arts and culture play in national development.

“When foreigners talk about TT, they mention our cultural and sporting icons more than our oil and gas or agriculture or even our tourism. We are more recognised abroad for our cultural and sporting achievements than anything else. It’s important that we educate our youngsters on this aspect of our national life, said an passionate Lyons.

Among the more than two dozen schools welcoming the artiste’s overtures are Presentation College, San Fernando, even singing with the college choir; San Fernando Girls Government Primary; Matelot RC Primary; St Stephen’s College, Princes Town; Williamsville Government Secondary; Barataria Anglican Primary; Nelson Street Girls Primary; Couva South Government Primary; Egypt Village Government Primary; and Guapo Government Primary.

Lyons explained that she doesn’t wait for a school to approach her to visit. She reaches out to them.

“I call them. It’s my way of giving back to my country. What I do is give the youths a history of how calypso came into being through protests by the masses and was transformed over the years into an accepted art form recognised and acclaimed worldwide; then how the soca genre developed and is holding its own in the musical world.

"We do a lot of singalongs and do readings of our local authors.

“The pan also finds an important role in the outreach to the youths, since the instrument is known and played internationally. We have embarked on this adventure since 2016 and intend to up the tempo in the years ahead,” explained Lyons.

Not surprisingly, Lyons's son, Mathias, is following in the family footsteps. It seems he had little choice, since music and calypso are in his genes. In addition to Lyons’s father, his other grandfather is a noted calypsonian, Allan Fortune, better known as Brother Mudada. His aunt is the acclaimed Fay-Ann Lyons.

Mathias, 11, a student of Couva Anglican Primary, sings calypso and soca under the sobriquet of Afro Kid, reflecting his afro hairstyle. He also plays pan with NGC Couva Joylanders.

His mother is still garnering accolades in her career. On February 15, she was presented an award of appreciation from the Couva Carnival Committee for her outstanding contribution to the performing arts at its formal launch of Couva Carnival 2025. She also performed some of her hit calypso and soca numbers.

Lyons won the most prestigious accolade in calypsodom, capturing the National Calypso Monarch crown in 2020, becoming one of a handful of female performers to land the title. She scored a hat trick (2022, 2023 and 2024) of wins in the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Competition held in Montserrat.

She displayed her versatility in the performing arts by taking home the Best Local Actress award for her lead role in the film Soca Queen under the aegis of the TT Film Festival (TTFF).

Lyons has travelled extensively, showcasing her talent and TT culture in several US cities, most Caribbean countries, England and Singapore.

And she intends to carry on in the same vein, as she has been doing all her professional life. “It’s what I do best. I want to continue to improve as a performer, make my country proud of me and give back to the community wherever I can.”