Rowley: I will step down as political leader soon

Dr Keith Rowley and Sharon Clarke-Rowley. -

OUTGOING prime minister Dr Keith Rowley has said he will vacate his post as PNM political leader as soon as possible.

In a Facebook post on March 16, Rowley, who resigned as PM on March 16, said, “While my term of office as political leader of the PNM legally runs until 2026, it is my intention to vacate this position at the earliest in consultation with the leadership of the Movement.”

Rowley also thanked Trinidad and Tobago for its love and support during his tenure as prime minister. His post included a photograph with his wife, Sharon, under a sign that says "End."

His resignation left the country without a PM for ten hours, as his successor, Energy Minister Stuart Young, will be sworn in on March 17.

On March 16, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi told media that the PNM’s convention would take place in September.

>