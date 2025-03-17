Mia Mottley thanks Rowley for his service

The Prime Minister greets incoming Caricom chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, at the opening ceremony of the Caricom 48th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government in Barbados on February 19. - Photo courtesy Dr Rowley's Facebook page

BARBADIAN PM Mia Mottley has thanked Dr Keith Rowley for his work in Trinidad and Tobago and the region after he resigned from the office of PM on March 16.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mottley, in her role as Barbadian PM and Caricom chair, a post which Rowley held in 2020, said,

“I am delighted tonight to offer heartfelt thanks to my brother, Dr Keith Rowley, as he retires from the position of Prime Minister of TT after decades of faithful service to his country and this region.”

She commended Rowley for his work.

“He has been a faithful steward of the affairs of his country and the region, both as head of government and head of the regional integration body always forthright, passionate and ready to defend our people as well as our right as Caribbean nations to chart our own destiny by promoting an approach to regional development that is based on mutual respect and collaboration.”

>

Mottley also extended her best wishes to Rowley as he moved forward after resigning as PM.

“At the personal level, I have truly enjoyed interacting with Dr Rowley where we have had to work closely together in recent years as leaders. I sincerely wish Dr Rowley the very best in whatever he chooses to do as he demits office.”

Rowley will be replaced by Stuart Young, who will be sworn in on the morning of March 17 at President's House, St Ann's.