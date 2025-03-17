Kamla: Young's appointment a reckless abuse of constitution

Prime Minister Stuart Young delivers his maiden speech after being sworn in at the President’s House, St Ann's on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called Stuart Young's appointment as Prime Minister on March 17 a reckless abuse of the constitution.

In a release shortly after the ceremony, which she did not attend despite being invited, Persad-Bissessar said it was nothing short of a blatant disregard for the constitution as she accused the PNM of desperately scrambling to hold onto power through deception and manipulation.

"The appointment of Stuart Young as Prime Minister, without the mandate of the people through a general election, is an unlawful act of desperation. It is a clear attempt to manufacture the illusion of change in the hope that citizens will forget the last ten years of pain, suffering, abuse, and nothingness under this failed administration."

Although she threatened last week to approach the courts on the matter, her statement made no mention of this venture.

Also sworn in at the President's House was Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General, replacing Reginald Armour who is expected to soon take up the role of a Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.

However, Persad-Bissessar condemned Robinson-Regis' appointment.

"And Camille Robinson-Regis? This is not a new direction; this is a sinking ship scrambling for lifeboats. Does her appointment inspire confidence in anyone? The answer is a resounding no. This is not leadership–this is a bad deck of cards with no trump."

The opposition leader asserted that the UNC was the only "real safeguard" against what she termed as "the PNM's continued abuse of the constitution and trampling of the rights of our citizens."

"Imagine this: the country remains in an emergency, with a general election just days away.

"The PNM has stripped citizens of their rights, but there is one right they cannot take away–the right to vote. And the people of Trinidad and Tobago will use that right. They will vote out this oppressive regime and vote in a UNC government; a government that will restore their rights, rebuild their future, and move this country forward."

She said the UNC has remained steadfast in its role as the responsible opposition and the government-in-waiting. She said the party has done its job standing up for the people, fighting every day to ensure that on election day, the people will win.

"Because when the people win, TT wins. The time for deception is over. The time for victory is now."