Imbert is now Public Utilities Minister

Colm Imbert accepts his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at the President's House, St Ann’s on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

COLM IMBERT has been appointed as the new Minister of Public Utilities, replacing Marvin Gonzales, who is now the Minister of National Security.

Imbert took the oath of office on March 17 at the President’s House, St Ann’s.

He is a qualified civil engineer and holds two degrees in engineering and two postgraduate degrees in law.

Imbert's political career began in 1991 when he entered public life as a member of parliament and cabinet minister, responsible for the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Local Government. He remained in this role until 1995, when he became a member of the opposition.

During his fourth, fifth and sixth terms as an MP from 2001 to 2010, he held various Cabinet positions, including Health minister and minister of Science, Technology and Tertiary Education, before returning to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

After the 2007 general election, he was also appointed leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives. In 2010, during his seventh term as an MP, Imbert once again moved into the opposition, where he served as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

In September 2015, Imbert was appointed as Finance minister, marking his return as an MP for the eighth time and as a cabinet minister for the fifth time. In 2018, he was elected chairman of the People's National Movement (PNM).

After the PNM's victory in the August 2020 general election, Imbert was reappointed as Finance minister, returning for his ninth term as an MP and his sixth term as a cabinet minister.