Government to 'wait and see' if opposition's legal threat materialises

Camille Robinson-Regis receives her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangloo at the President's House on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Newly-appointed Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis says the government will "wait and see" if the opposition’s threat of legal action over Stuart Young's swearing in materialises.

On January 3, Keith Rowley announced his decision to resign as prime minister.

It was revealed that Young will be his replacement as he had the support of his party’s MPs to be their leader in the House of Representatives.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, addressing a UNC cottage meeting at the Moruga Tableland Government Primary School on March 10, threatened legal action saying Young’s appointment as Prime Minister would be unconstitutional.

She said Young could only be appointed if Parliament was dissolved and elections called or if Keith Rowley resigned as both prime minister and political leader of the PNM.

“I am warning you, should you proceed with this manner, recklessly Rowley, you Stuart Young and the President would face the brilliant UNC lawyers in the court house of TT.”

Speaking with media after her swearing-in ceremony at President’s House on March 17, Robinson-Regis was asked how she intended to deal with the opposition’s challenge.

“We will wait and see if that threat becomes a reality,” she said.

She added the government had not “gone into this lightly” and examined the constitution before deciding on a way forward with the transition from Rowley to Young.

“We have looked at the clauses that relate to the appointment of a Prime Minister. In addition to that, the letters that we sent to the President covered all the possible bugbears in that appointment.

“We do believe that we are on a very strong footing so we do not expect any rightful challenge to what we have done.”

Robinson-Regis said she was approached a “a few days ago,” and while she never expected to be asked to serve as AG, she is committed to doing her best.

“I was shocked when I became aware. But I am very honoured to have been given this opportunity to serve in this capacity. I will do my best as I support the Prime Minister and the cabinet.

“I will work my hardest as I have done in so many other ministries.”

She suggested her experience as a legislator will help to ensure she competently fills the role.

“Having served in the capacity as a legislator for so many years, I think I do believe I have the capability to do it, and I'm a lawyer by training. So I feel confident that I will bring the best to this office and I'm looking forward to the challenges and the successes that we can bring to the office.”

Robinson-Regis said although she is aware of the legislation the government is working on, she will wait until she meets with previous attorney general, Reginald Armour, before deciding what should take priority.

Armour resigned last week after accepting a job as a Court of Appeal Justice at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

“I think you should ask me that question when I actually sit in the seat so that I can see what is necessary.

“I know that there are several matters that we already have on the table as it relates to certain crime legislation and so on, but I don't want to pre-empt anything. I need to sit in seat and actually see what is there to be done.”