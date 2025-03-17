Faris unfazed by UNC challenge to new PM

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi rejected the UNC's doubts about Energy Minister Stuart Young becoming the new prime minister, speaking to reporters on March 16 after the PNM special convention at City Hall, Port of Spain.

Young is due to be sworn in by President Christine Kangaloo at President's House on March 17.

Al-Rawi referred to the Constitution's section 76(1) which says a new PM shall be the elected MP "who is the leader in that House of the party which commands the support of the majority of members of that House" or the MP who "is most likely to command the support of the majority" of elected MPs.

Of the appointment of Young, Al-Rawi said, "We think it is perfectly fine." He viewed the Constitution as "a living instrument" which allowed for the purpose of Young becoming PM.

"I am quite confident in that position."

>

Al-Rawi said that based on numerous past litigation by the Opposition, he reckoned they would seek an interpretation of section 76(1) of the Constitution.

"They cannot challenge the act of the President (to swear in Young). They can ask for an interpretation of the Constitution. That is par for the course."

He said in his term as AG, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had allegedly "lost every single matter that she brought of any serious measure."

Al-Rawi added,"I am sure you will remember Mrs Persad-Bissessar threatening to set aside all the legislation I passed on a simple majority basis. None of that happened."

He said a new Cabinet will be named after Young is sworn in as the new PM, in line with the mandate of the Constitution's section 77(3)(a).

This says, "A minister other than the Prime Minister shall vacate his office – (a) when any person is appointed or reappointed as Prime Minister."

Al-Rawi said, "That means there will be a new attorney general. We have heard Mr Armour has not gone on. Tomorrow, the nation will know where we go. Let us see how that goes."

He said his position, as a member of Cabinet and an MP, was that Young as new Prime Minister must enjoy a discretion to appoint people to Cabinet under the Constitution as he sees fit.

"So, Minister Young will appoint his Cabinet. There will be a new Cabinet. One can expect that is almost a certainty, simply because we must all vacate our offices under section 77(3)(a).

>

"So this is a very organised process. I expect the UNC to do their usual claims of litigation etcetera but I am confident they are not going to succeed."

Asked about his possible place in a new Cabinet, Al-Rawi said the Ministry of Local Government has a heavy workload in (administrative) reform and in project delivery.

"Personally, it is important for me to carry out my job. We are in a 100-metre race at marker 99. You don't win a 100-metre race by stopping at 99.

"These are tough decisions for a new PM to juggle – a new Cabinet, a new structure, a new demonstration of policy, etcetera.

"What I can tell you is the PNM is in very good shape. The members of the House of Representatives are 100 per cent in support of Minister Young. We believe we are on the right track constitutionally, and with him as a person."

Al-Rawi said he worked very closely with Young, especially in the pandemic when Cabinet had to create things, without the benefit of any precedent.

"When I designed the public regulations, there was no precedent for the management of things like that. I recall writing those regulations myself, along with Minister Young as minister of national security. It gave me great comfort to know the guy had my back and the nation's back.

"I can testify to his work ethic and his passion. So I am looking forward to his management of structures, so we can get it going." Al-Rawi reiterated that Young has PNM MPs' full backing.

He said the day was unique in Dr Rowley stepping down as PM, when usually demitting office was due to death or defeat at an election.

>

Al-Rawi, "I am excited about the road ahead. I genuinely believe the PNM is worthy of a third term.

"I accept that we must prove that to the population and we will do our very best under Prime Minister Young to get there."

Asked about Rowley remaining PNM leader, Al-Rawi said the party's convention is due in September. "So that is not a debatable issue. That is something that is already scheduled."