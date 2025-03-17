Defence Force member charged with Pleasantville woman’s murder

Chezerae Kidney-Ramdass, 39, shot and killed at her Building C, Orchid Gardens home in Pleasantville on January 29. -

A member of the Defence Force has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old mother of two from Pleasantville.

Lance Cpl Kevin Hamilton, 40, was charged over the weekend and is expected to appear before a master in the South B Criminal Court on March 17.

Hamilton has two addresses: one at Upper Belle Eau Road, Belmont, and another at 15th Street in Beetham.

Chezerae Kidney-Ramdass, of Apartment 13, Building C in Orchid Gardens, was shot dead in her apartment around 3.40 pm on January 29 by a man pretending to be a customer.

She operated a parlour from her apartment on the ground floor.

The police retrieved ten spent shells at the scene.

Supt Steve Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sgt Bridgemohan, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, led the investigation, and WPC Mohammed laid the charge.

A few days ago, a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, and on March 15, the police received instructions to charge Hamilton.