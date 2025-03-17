Camille Robinson-Regis is Attorney General

Camille Robinson-Regis receives her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangloo at the President's House on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

CAMILLE Robinson-Regis is now Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs.

She took the oath of office on March 17 at the President’s House, St Ann’s, after Stuart Young was sworn in as Prime Minister.

Robinson-Regis was Housing minister and is the MP for Arouca/Maloney.

Former AG Reginald Armour resigned after being offered a job as a Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

She was appointed as Leader of the House in 2015, making her the first woman in the history of Trinidad and Tobago to assume this role.

>