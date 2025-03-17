Cabinet reshuffle: PM Stuart Young selects new Cabinet - Live updates

NEWLY-APPOINTED Prime Minister Stuart Young is set to announce his new Cabinet members at the President's House, St Ann's from 3 pm on March 17.

Join Newsday for our live coverage of the announcements from our X feed, @Newsday_TT and from Newsday Editor Ken Chee Hing @NewsdayEditr.

Any moment now, information regarding the composition of Prime Minister Stuart Young's new cabinet will come to hand. Stand by as the Newsday team will keep you posted. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) March 17, 2025

>