Business leaders optimistic about Cabinet changes

Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce. -

Business leaders were optimistic about the new Cabinet announced on March 17 under newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young. They affirmed their commitment to working with the new Cabinet members.

Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said the business community was not completely surprised by the new Cabinet, as many of the members remained the same.

“It was common sense for the PM to retain the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries portfolio as he was involved in many of the negotiations which would have taken place over the last few years.”

He said the appointment of Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General came as a pleasant surprise.

“We welcome her to the position as she has a wealth of experience and is a seasoned politician. She is ideal for that position and we look forward to her bringing some new ideas to the Ministry of the Attorney General.”

Singh said crime was the number one priority and with the movement of Marvin Gonzales to national security, the business community hoped that a different view and different personalities would be able to bring about change.

“We look forward to seeing some new ideas to reverse the crime situation. We are still in a state of emergency and we want to see some results from that. Gonzales has acted in the position of national security before, so possibly a permanent position will yield positive results.”

He said the appointment of Vishnu Dhanpaul made a lot of sense as he would have intimate knowledge of the Finance Ministry, having previously worked there.

“He would know how to manage the assets we have, how we can navigate the turbulent economic waters and overcome challenges for the financial future.

“Minister Imbert would have proposed to ensure that the small and medium enterprises sector would get preferential treatment from the EximBank as to what transpired before. A platform was being set up to support the forex woes of the sector, and we look forward to that continuing.”

Singh said the appointment of Adrian Leonce as Housing Minister was a natural progression as he was previously the minister in the ministry. He said positive results should continue to come out of that ministry as opposed to a new person coming into the job.

TT Manufacturers’ Association CEO Ramesh Ramdeen congratulated the new Cabinet as they took on the responsibility of leading the nation forward.

“We look forward to continue working closely with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and the entire administration to continue advancing the manufacturing sector, strengthening local industry, and positioning TT as a key player in regional and international trade.

“Manufacturing remains a critical pillar of our economy, and through strategic collaboration, we are committed to driving innovation, job creation, and export expansion to make our nation a net foreign exchange earner.”

Ramdeen said the association looked forward to working with Dhanpaul and Gonzales.

“We anticipate the knowledge and experience of both ministers will be brought to bear on these very important portfolios. We would want great success for both ministers in their new fields of endeavour, as their success can only translate to a better standard of living and lifestyles for the citizens of TT.”

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said the appointments of Young as PM, Robinson-Regis as Attorney General and Dhanpaul as Finance Minister come at a pivotal time for the nation.

“The TT Chamber is hopeful that the new leadership will bring renewed energy, a forward-thinking vision, and a results-driven approach to national governance.

“PM Young’s track record of decisive leadership and pragmatic problem-solving inspires confidence, particularly in fostering a climate of innovation. We need to support investor confidence and his experience across key ministerial portfolios may bring a new dynamic for advancing sustainable economic development and deepening public-private collaboration.”

The chamber said it was encouraged by Dhanpaul’s appointment, as his extensive experience in economic policy and public sector transformation will be critical to addressing fiscal challenges, restoring business confidence, and accelerating economic recovery.

“We look forward to working collaboratively to advance policies that support entrepreneurship, strengthen the ease of doing business, and bolster TT’s global competitiveness.”

The chamber said Robinson-Regis’ appointment will require leadership which will be instrumental in strengthening the legislative framework that underpins justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

It said the Public Utilities Ministry required revised strategy and Colm Imbert’s appointment may bring new perspectives and provide an opportunity for reform.

The chamber said it looked forward to continuing collaboration with the new appointees and returning ministers.

“As the voice of business, the TT Chamber remains committed to being a constructive partner in shaping a resilient and inclusive economic future. We urge the government to continue engaging meaningfully with the business community, civil society, and other stakeholders as we collectively work toward national transformation.

“The TT Chamber stands ready to support dialogue, provide data-driven insights, and collaborate on initiatives that will create jobs, encourage investment, and improve the quality of life for all citizens.”

Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce president Deoraj Mahase said the organisation looked forward to Young’s performance in his new role, as he had shown resilience in serving TT in several ministries over the years.

“We look forward to his continued support for business community and the further development of TT.

“Regarding the appointment of Robinson-Regis as Attorney General, she is a very experienced MP having served in several ministries, including the Ministry of Legal Affairs. We wish her well in this new role and look forward to the positive impacts it will have on the country.”

Mahase said the organisation looked forward to the added value and positive impact the Cabinet adjustments made will have for the people of TT.

