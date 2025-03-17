Amcham TT commits to working with Prime Minister Stuart Young

From left, Amcham president Stuart Franco, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie. - Photo courtesy Amcham TT

THE American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham TT) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the government under newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart Young. The organisation congratulated Young on his appointment.

In a release, Amcham TT said the transition from Dr Rowley to Young marked a pivotal moment for the nation.

Chamber president Stuart Franco welcomed Young’s leadership at this critical juncture for TT.

“At Amcham TT, we believe that strong collaboration between the private sector and government is essential to achieving our country’s development goals.

"We encourage him to place priority on enhancing national security, accelerating digital transformation to improve the ease of doing business and strengthening of institutions.

“We are eager to work closely with the new administration to create a more business-friendly environment, advance digitalisation and implement policies that promote good governance. Our shared goal is to position TT as a hub of innovation, investment, and sustainable development."

Amcham TT said it looked forward to deepening collaboration with the government on key policies to advance national development and align with its long-standing advocacy positions of enhancing the rule of law to create a more attractive investment environment to drive socio-economic development.

The chamber said it looked forward to engaging Young and his cabinet colleagues to shape a more progressive, inclusive, and sustainable future for all citizens to foster long-term economic resilience, social equity, and global competitiveness.