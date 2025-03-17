Adrian Leonce is the new Minister of Housing

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

DESPITE previously announcing his intention to withdraw from the upcoming general elections for Laventille East/Morvant, MP Adrian Leonce has been appointed as the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

He took the oath of office on March 17 at the President’s House in St Ann’s.

Leonce’s parliamentary career began in 2015 as the MP for Laventille East/Morvant.

From August 2019 to December 2019, he served as the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities and from January 2020 to August 2020, he was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Since August 2020, he has held the position of minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Leonce succeeds Camille Robinson-Regis, who previously held the position of Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Robinson-Regis is now the Attorney General.