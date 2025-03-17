3 held with loaded gun in Couva

- File photo

THREE men from Couva and San Fernando are expected to be charged with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

They were held during an exercise between 8 pm and midnight on March 14 by Central Division Task Force officers led by Sgt Blackman and Cpl Sarran.

Snr Supt Carty, Supt Fitzworm, ASP Reyes and Insp Petti co-ordinated the exercise.

The officers received a tip-off and intercepted a white Nissan AD Wagon heading east along Couva Main Road.

On searching the wagon, police found a Pietro Beretta Gardone V.T Cal 380 gun loaded with one round of .380 calibre ammunition.

Asked if they were holders of a Firearm User's License, Firearm User's Employee Certificate, or if they were exempted, the men replied, "No."

The officers seized the firearm, arrested the men and took them to the Couva police station. The suspects are in their late 20s. Investigations are ongoing.