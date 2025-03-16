Zachary Ransome and Friends have fun with support from bmobile

Zachary relishes in the success of Zachary and Friends Funday Fiesta. -

Zachary and Friends Funday Fiesta, hosted by the reigning National Schools’ Junior Soca Monarch (primary school category) Zachary Ransome, brought together young talent and vibrant community spirit in a celebration.

Supported by bmobile, the celebration showcased Trinidad and Tobago’s rich culture while giving the next generation of performers a platform to shine, a media release said.

“It’s inspiring to see the next generation of stars like Zachary and his friends making a positive impact,” Anjanie Ramesar-Soom of bmobile’s corporate, environmental, social and reputation management, said in the release. “At bmobile, we are deeply committed to initiatives that uplift our communities and provide young people with platforms to grow, develop, and showcase their talents.

“Through initiatives like the Zachary and Friends Funday Fiesta, bmobile reinforces its dedication to nurturing young talent and preserving the rich cultural traditions of TT. By providing platforms for emerging stars, the company continues to invest in the future of the nation, fostering a legacy of creativity, resilience, and pride.”

Now in its second year, the Funday Fiesta was a vibrant stage for emerging performers, including Aiden Ramsumair, Nataki Thompson, 2025 Junior Soca Monarch winner in the secondary school category Jalessa Lazarus, Jimecya Burnette, and Gabriella Henry.

The event also featured inspiring performances from award-winning young calypsonians Aaron Duncan and Tazyah O’Connor, who shared invaluable insights with the young stars.

Host Zachary also performed, captivating the audience with his energy and passion

There were other activities such games, face painting, bouncy castles, and indoor football for the attendees.

The fiesta welcomed children from the Couva Children's Hospital and Crisis Nursery, ensuring they too experienced the fun and camaraderie, the release said.

Zachary, a two-time Junior Calypso Monarch winner (primary school category), four-time Eastern Credit Union Calypso Monarch winner and runner-up in the TUCO National Junior Calypso Monarch, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his passion with others.

“It's important for me as a young artiste to promote the culture of TT because it helps maintain a sense of identity and belonging. A lot of children my age don't understand this business is not a hustle, it's a love. And if you want to be great, one must change their mindset and start looking at this as an investment for self and purpose.”

His mother and manager Morisha Ransome echoed the importance of supporting young talent.

“It’s vital to provide these performers with opportunities to lead by example, inspire their peers, and drive positive change in their communities,” she said in the release.

Zachary’s accomplishments include performing at 2024 Labour Day event at the Apollo Theatre in New York, sharing the stage with legends such as Machel Montano, Lord Nelson, and Rikki Jai. Despite his packed schedule, Zachary is also preparing for the 2025 SEA exams.