"We eating our own tail"

Donna Yawching

A man died on Carnival Tuesday, shot dead in a bar just hours after our acting commissioner of police proudly declared an “incident-free” Carnival.

I thought about that for a while. I played a little bit of J’Ouvert alongside a scattering of people chipping to Phase Two. Since the band (which had sounded so heavenly during Panorama) apparently only knew one tune for the road, it was not the most exciting J’Ouvert ever – for me, at least.

But I digress. Here’s my point. As we inched along Ariapita Ave, I suddenly became aware of a grim-faced column of men in full SWAT gear virtually jogging through the band, in single file formation, wearing bullet-proof vests, and fully armed.

The one in front held his hand outstretched to clear the way; they were not slowing down for anyone or anything. It looked like they were mobilising to head off the revolution; I saw at least one submachine gun. Woe betide anyone who got in their way.

And I thought: What is this? I understand the need for a police presence on the streets during Carnival: people get drunk, or aggressive; things happen. Sometimes a good “bootoo” might be a useful thing to have around.

But a submachine gun? In a J’Ouvert band? Is this the way our CoP thinks he can keep things “incident-free”? (NB: I know nothing about the current acting CoP; I arrived in TT six weeks ago to find that his predecessor had gone down in flames, which was no surprise. Will he be any better? History leaves little room for optimism.)

Nor was this the only place I observed our new approach to policing. At the entrance to a panyard during the amiable chaos of the Panorama prelims, more sub-machine guns were prominently displayed, by cops who appeared to be secretly hoping for the opportunity to use them. Guns are power; and people in uniforms love you to know who’s in charge.

I looked around at the crowd packed into the panyard, and I thought: Right now, I’m more afraid of the police than the criminals. Make no mistake, I’m very much afraid of the criminals, of which TT apparently has an unlimited number; but it was clear to me that if some little bacchanal started in the panyard and those cops started to shoot, a lot of people would go down. That’s what sub-machine guns do.

So: back to the St James shooting. It must have been terrifying in that bar. No doubt about that. But think how much more terrifying it would have been, had one of our incident-preventing law enforcement officers gone rushing after the perpetrator, spraying bullets as he went, into the Carnival crowds. That thought should induce nightmares.

I know that TT crime continues to scale new heights; and judging from the eyewitness accounts of the St James shootings, we now appear to be importing new recruits to the criminal ranks (witnesses indicated a Venezuelan connection.) But even so, we must recognise limits, if we are to (attempt to) remain a civilised society.

States of emergency are not a viable way to fight crime; rather, they are an admission of failure. And military weapons are not an acceptable way to police a national festival: they are a disaster waiting to happen. Hopefully, our relatively new acting commissioner of police and our soon-to-be-new prime minister will recognise this before it’s too late. Though, as I said earlier, our history leaves little room for optimism. Perhaps they’ll prove me wrong.

As for the rest of Carnival, in a nutshell:

1. The panyards were glorious, as always. Nothing more to add.

2. The traffic surrounding any event was horrendous, as always. Seriously, commissioner forget about the lethal toys and get some officers out there to mitigate the madness. It took me 45 minutes to drive one kilometre alongside the Savannah on the night of Panorama finals – two hours before they ended. Lots of cops standing around by the barriers; none organising traffic flow. That’s called bad management.

3. Our Carnival organisers still retain their ability to turn entertainment into ordeal. Guys, three hours is enough for a show: anything more is abuse. Prune, prune, prune.

4. Costumes, as (now) usual, featured little originality; and a surfeit of naked and largely unattractive female bottoms. There’s no point railing against this; might I simply put in my request for a corresponding number of male ones? I believe the appropriate term is DEI (ask Donald Trump what that means, if you don’t know). It’s all about fairness.

5. I never expected to agree with Jack Warner on anything; but I can’t help thinking he’s right about Carnival (he was referring to Panorama, but I think it applies more widely) becoming “commodified and segregated.”

It is evident everywhere, from the high prices of tickets to their hierarchical structure; and now the allocation of large blocks of seats to corporate entities. It is evident in the exorbitant costs of joining the all-inclusive mas’ bands, and in the all-exclusive ropes (and bodyguards) that surround them.

But when I saw those same ropes and bodyguards (not to mention the submachine guns) surrounding J’Ouvert bands – formerly our national source of anti-establishment satire – I knew for certain: we reach. Like the mythical snake, we are eating our own tail.