TT Legions open against Barbados Pelicans in Breakout League

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe. -

THE fixtures for the inaugural West Indies Breakout League, jointly being held by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), have been confirmed.

The tournament is “designed to spotlight emerging talent across the region.”

The competition is scheduled for April 25 to May 10, featuring six teams and 17 matches. All the games will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

TT Legions, Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder and the Windward Islands Infernos will compete for the title. The Legions will open their campaign against Pelicans on April 25 at 7 pm.

Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the 2025 event, have limited professional experience – fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than ten International T20s. “This initiative aims to bridge the gap between domestic, CPL and international cricket, with each team closely associated with their local territorial board and a CPL franchise. The tournament will provide a crucial platform for the next generation of T20 stars, allowing them to showcase their skills and take significant steps in their careers,” a CWI media release on March 14 said.

CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament. He said, “This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for the next wave of players to get the game time they need to push through to the next level and add depth in our T20 talent pool.

We are delighted to collaborate with the CPL on this initiative, which promises to provide a strong platform for up-and-coming talent in the West Indies.” Pete Russell, CEO of the CPL, echoed those sentiments. “We are excited to join forces with CWI to deliver a world-class and sustainable tournament,” Russell said.

“This initiative is not only an investment in the future of West Indies cricket, but also a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to witness exceptional talent and great cricket.”

Fixtures:

April 25

Guyana Rainforest Rangers vs Windward Islands Infernos, 2 pm

TT Legions v Barbados Pelicans, 7 pm

April 26

Jamaica Titans v Leeward Islands Thunder, 2 pm

TT Legions v Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 7 pm

April 29

Jamaica Titans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 2 pm

Barbados Pelicans vs Windward Islands Infernos, 7 pm

April 30

TT Legions vs Jamaica Titans, 2 pm

Barbados Pelicans vs Leeward Islands Thunder, 7 pm

May 2

Jamaica Titans vs Barbados Pelicans, 2 pm

Leeward Islands Thunder vs TT Legions, 2 pm

May 4

Windward Islands Infernos vs TT Legions, 2 pm

Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Leeward Islands Thunder, 7 pm

May 6

Barbados Pelicans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 2 pm

Jamaica Titans v Windward Islands Infernos, 7 pm

May 7

Leeward Islands Thunder v Windward Islands Infernos, 7 pm

Playoffs

May 9

2nd place vs 3rd Place, 7 pm

May 10

Final: st place vs winner of playoff, 7 pm