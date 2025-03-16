Trinidad and Tobago's Ahye, Gittens-Spotsville for World Indoor Champs

Tyra Gittens-Spotsville competes in the long jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. - AP PHOTO

OLYMPIANS Michelle-Lee Ahye and Tyra Gittens-Spotsville will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Nanjing, China, from March 21-23.

The two-member team was expected to depart TT on March 16 and return on March 26.

Gittens-Spotsville has had a promising performance in the women’s long jump with a recorded distance of 6.57m so far in the 2025 season, while Ahye has clocked a time of 7.24 seconds in the women’s 60m.

TT have achieved notable performances at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

In 2022, Jereem Richards won TT’s first and only gold medal at the event in Serbia having powered to victory in the 400m in 45.00 seconds while Ahye was seventh in the women's 60m final in 7.11 seconds.

Overall, TT have won seven medals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals since 1989.

Ahye and Gittens-Spotsville will be accompanied by former national distance runner Paul Voisin (team manager and coach) and Nicole Fuentes Charles (team medical official).

In a media release on March 16, NAAATT congratulated the team on their selection and extended best wishes at the Games.