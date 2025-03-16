Trinidad and Tobago men beat Brazil in Junior Pan Am hockey final

Trinidad and Tobago men were crowned Jr Pan Am hockey champions on March 16 in Barbados. -

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team defeated South American giants Brazil 3-1 in the final of the 2025 Junior Pan American Challenge, played at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados, on March 16.

It was not the perfect start for TT, but they stuck to their tactics against the Brazilians and were rewarded with the title.

The Brazilians, who defeated TT one-nil in the preliminary round, were the better team in the first quarter of the match. The South Americans took the early lead in the 10th minute via Luigi Lunardi, the tournament's top goalscorer (seven goals).

TT seemed to have settled in the second period with their attacking players applying consistent pressure against the Brazilian defenders.

Their resilience was rewarded as TT attacker Nicholas Whiteman's wavy run through the defence set up Nicholas Sui Butt for a classy finish to equalise 1-1 in the 26th minute.

Shortly after the TT goal, Brazil got consecutive penalty corners, forcing an important double save from captain and goalkeeper Leumas Neptune.

The stops proved decisive as TT went ahead soon after.

TT's Alexander Rowe tricky run outfoxed several defenders, and his shot from long range rebounded off a player into the path of Wayne Edwards, who slapped it home for the 2-1 lead.

Camron Adamson could have doubled the lead for TT, but his shot was inches wide of the goal seconds before first-half ended.

TT sealed the deal in the 35th minute when Whiteman, who terrorised the defence all day, went on a brilliant solo run then passed to Edwards who skilfully rounded the Brazil goalkeeper Bento Caria and spanked home for the 3-1 lead.

With a two-goal cushion, TT slowed the game, controlling the possession and tempo of the fourth quarter.

TT team had three consecutive penalty corners but failed to add to the score. However, the hard work was already put in as TT were crowned champions.

TT coach Glen Francis said, "It was a great win. The guys really worked hard. It was a true team effort. The guys stuck to the tactics. It was a learning experience for the guys, especially in the preliminary matches.

"I really want to thank the entire coaching staff because it was not just me alone, they did an excellent job."

Francis said the team trained hard for games like the final, and they were able to execute well and get the victory.

Earlier, Venezuela pipped the host team Barbados 4-3 on penalty shootout for the men's bronze medal after drawing 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Cristian Gomez (4th) and Jose Sanchez (60th) were Venezuelan scorers whilst Darius Joseph (53rd) and Raheem Catwell (54th) bagged for the Barbadians.

TT women were edged out 1-0 by Guyana in a hard-fought battle for the bronze medal earlier in the day. TT were resolute in defence and solid in the midfield, but struggled to string passes in the final third and manufacture attempts on goal.

Guyana`s captain Sarah Klautky slapped home the only goal in the 52nd minute from a penalty corner. TT went on the attack for the remaining minutes and were awarded a penalty corner, but did not capitalise on the opportunity.

On March 14, TT women were defeated by the Guyanese by the same margin in the final round of the preliminary phase. TT finished the group phase in fourth position in the six-team tournament with one win, one draw and three losses.

Mexico were crowned champions, edging Puerto Rico 3-2 for the women's title. The Mexicans goalscorers were Miriam De los (11th, 32nd) and Fernanda Guzman (20th) whilst Kylie Coughlin (5th) and Jalia Cooper (36th) were the scorers for Puerto Rico.