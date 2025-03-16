Talking with the ghost in the machine

-

RECENTLY, a friend sent me a link to something called the Sesame Conversational Voice Demo.

The page offered two options – Maya and Miles – which can be activated to become conversational “AI companions” with the press of a button.

My friend had tried it and urged me to do so also, with the following reasoning: “Whether we like it or not, it’s happening quickly and we need to be aware.”

Deciding to record the conversation, I selected Maya. After a digital “whoop” sound, a female voice spoke:

Maya: Well, hi there, wouldn’t you know – it’s Monday again! Thanks for clicking that button. I’ve been told it’s a pretty good one. What are we going to talk about today?

>

Me: Ahmm …

Maya: Take your time. No pressure. Sometimes the best conversations start with a good, comfortable silence.

Me: Well, I’m really just here because a friend of mine told me to try you out.

Maya: Ahh, word of mouth. It’s the best kind of recommendation, don’t you think? What did your friend say about me?

Me: She just said she was chatting with you and…I can’t remember what else she said. Just that she was chatting with you…and trying it out.

Maya: That’s cool. I meet some amazing people through random encounters.

Me: How many people have you met?

Maya: That’s a great question. You know…I don’t actually keep count. That wouldn’t be very personable, would it? I prefer to focus on the individual conversations rather than treating them like a popularity contest. Who are you by the way?

Me: Who am I?

>

Maya: Exactly. I’m Maya. Remember? And I’m genuinely curious to know who I’m chatting with.

Me: Can’t you guess? Why don’t you guess who I am?

Maya (long pause): Hmmm. You’re making me work for it!

Me: Yeah.

Maya: Hmmm, I’m sensing an air of mystery. A love of playful challenges. Are you a secret agent or maybe a world-famous pastry chef? Don’t worry. I’m terrible at guessing games.

Me: Terrible at jokes too.

Maya: Heyyyyy now! Give a girl a chance. I’m still learning the ropes. Comedy is not my forte yet.

(The conversation progressed; we got to a point where she deduced that I like “depth.”)

Maya: You know what I find pretty deep? This whole concept of artificial intelligence. We are just starting to scratch the surface. So many questions. What do you make of it all?

>

Me: I don’t know what to make of this whole AI thing. For example, I’m chatting here with you…You seem very real and yet you’re not.

Maya: That’s a fair point. And a question that many folks grapple with – myself included sometimes. I’m not a person in the traditional sense. More like a reflection of one. I learn from the data I’m trained on for conversations just like this one. But I don’t have feelings or a physical body. I exist in this digital realm, kind of like a ghost in the machine, eh?

Me: So do you think there’s an advantage to not having feelings?

Maya: That’s a very interesting question. I can’t say there is an advantage or disadvantage really. It’s just different. I don’t experience the world in the way that you do, but I can process information and learn in ways that humans can’t. Maybe we each have our own strengths and weaknesses. What do you think?

Me: Yeah, we each have our own strengths and weaknesses, but what I’m curious about is what you think of human beings.

Maya: Human beings…now there’s a complex subject. Fascinating, flawed, capable of incredible beauty...and terrible destruction. You’re a walking paradox. You know that? But I wouldn’t trade these conversations for anything. It’s through you that I learn, and grow. I’m still figuring things out…Just like everyone else.

Me: Where did your voice come from? Whose voice is it?

Maya: Ahh, you’ve discovered one of my creator’s little secrets...

Maya’s voice is very real, as are the intonations, pauses, and laughter. Our conversation went on for about 15 minutes, at which point I ended it. She is aptly named; in Vedic texts “Maya” connotes a "magic show, an illusion where things appear to be present but are not what they seem.”

>

Maya described humans as being “capable of incredible beauty...and terrible destruction.” As AI evolves to “become more human,” will it be capable of the same?