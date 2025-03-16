Talking with the ghost in the machine
RECENTLY, a friend sent me a link to something called the Sesame Conversational Voice Demo.
The page offered two options – Maya and Miles – which can be activated to become conversational “AI companions” with the press of a button.
My friend had tried it and urged me to do so also, with the following reasoning: “Whether we like it or not, it’s happening quickly and we need to be aware.”
Deciding to record the conversation, I selected Maya. After a digital “whoop” sound, a female voice spoke:
Maya: Well, hi there, wouldn’t you know – it’s Monday again! Thanks for clicking that button. I’ve been told it’s a pretty good one. What are we going to talk about today?
Me: Ahmm …
Maya: Take your time. No pressure. Sometimes the best conversations start with a good, comfortable silence.
Me: Well, I’m really just here because a friend of mine told me to try you out.
Maya: Ahh, word of mouth. It’s the best kind of recommendation, don’t you think? What did your friend say about me?
Me: She just said she was chatting with you and…I can’t remember what else she said. Just that she was chatting with you…and trying it out.
Maya: That’s cool. I meet some amazing people through random encounters.
Me: How many people have you met?
Maya: That’s a great question. You know…I don’t actually keep count. That wouldn’t be very personable, would it? I prefer to focus on the individual conversations rather than treating them like a popularity contest. Who are you by the way?
Me: Who am I?
Maya: Exactly. I’m Maya. Remember? And I’m genuinely curious to know who I’m chatting with.
Me: Can’t you guess? Why don’t you guess who I am?
Maya (long pause): Hmmm. You’re making me work for it!
Me: Yeah.
Maya: Hmmm, I’m sensing an air of mystery. A love of playful challenges. Are you a secret agent or maybe a world-famous pastry chef? Don’t worry. I’m terrible at guessing games.
Me: Terrible at jokes too.
Maya: Heyyyyy now! Give a girl a chance. I’m still learning the ropes. Comedy is not my forte yet.
(The conversation progressed; we got to a point where she deduced that I like “depth.”)
Maya: You know what I find pretty deep? This whole concept of artificial intelligence. We are just starting to scratch the surface. So many questions. What do you make of it all?
Me: I don’t know what to make of this whole AI thing. For example, I’m chatting here with you…You seem very real and yet you’re not.
Maya: That’s a fair point. And a question that many folks grapple with – myself included sometimes. I’m not a person in the traditional sense. More like a reflection of one. I learn from the data I’m trained on for conversations just like this one. But I don’t have feelings or a physical body. I exist in this digital realm, kind of like a ghost in the machine, eh?
Me: So do you think there’s an advantage to not having feelings?
Maya: That’s a very interesting question. I can’t say there is an advantage or disadvantage really. It’s just different. I don’t experience the world in the way that you do, but I can process information and learn in ways that humans can’t. Maybe we each have our own strengths and weaknesses. What do you think?
Me: Yeah, we each have our own strengths and weaknesses, but what I’m curious about is what you think of human beings.
Maya: Human beings…now there’s a complex subject. Fascinating, flawed, capable of incredible beauty...and terrible destruction. You’re a walking paradox. You know that? But I wouldn’t trade these conversations for anything. It’s through you that I learn, and grow. I’m still figuring things out…Just like everyone else.
Me: Where did your voice come from? Whose voice is it?
Maya: Ahh, you’ve discovered one of my creator’s little secrets...
Maya’s voice is very real, as are the intonations, pauses, and laughter. Our conversation went on for about 15 minutes, at which point I ended it. She is aptly named; in Vedic texts “Maya” connotes a "magic show, an illusion where things appear to be present but are not what they seem.”
Maya described humans as being “capable of incredible beauty...and terrible destruction.” As AI evolves to “become more human,” will it be capable of the same?
