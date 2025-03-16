Stuart Young’s Debe family: He has the ability to lead country

Stuart Young shared this composite photo of his paternal and maternal grandparents and his parents on the occasion of his 50th birthday on February 9. -

NOT quite Lalbeharry Trace as the Prime Minister had suggested, but prime minister-designate Stuart Young’s SS Erin Road, Debe family is extremely proud of his accomplishments.

In fact, his uncle believes he will be a “different” prime minister from any others this country has seen.

Rustum Hosein, 64, recalled the mischievous but loving child who would often visit their flat, concrete family home decades ago. He said Young was “always active” and interested in sports, including swimming and running.

“Our family is so knitted. We are very close. Every occasion, all family members would visit here.”

In addition to special events, he said Young used to visit when he was on holidays from school, for vacation and on weekends.

During a Heliconia Foundation interview titled Heart to Heart in 2021, Young recalled other activities he enjoyed in Debe. He said he would make and fly kites, play cricket and football, catch guabine in drains, ride bikes and pitch marbles.

Hosein said his nephew still visits, most recently being in December when one of Hosein’s sons got married. The family would also visit Young “in the north,” he added. He expects him to visit for Eid ul-Fitr as well, which is on March 31.

“I know he has a hectic portfolio so he can’t be here, there and everywhere all the time any more.”

He said he was uncertain where Dr Rowley had heard Young would visit Lalbeharry Trace – a stone’s throw away from their house. Hosein said he personally had a few uncles who lived there but they migrated, and Young did not visit there.

“Keith eh (probably) know the correct facts but he know he (has family) in Debe.”

Rowley recently announced he would be stepping down as prime minister, later saying his last day would be March 17. Young was chosen as his replacement.

Rowley brushed off criticisms about Young’s race at a PNM meeting, which led to the comments about his southern roots.

“He’s a Chinee? From Lalbeharry Trace in Penal?” he asked.

Hosein said the family’s home was just in front of some canefields.

He said they have always been hard-working despite coming from what he called an underprivileged area. He is the youngest of seven siblings – four girls and three boys. His sister, Priscilla Hosein-Young, is the mother of Stuart Young. His father, Richard Young, is a retired banker.

“We were not well off. They did not have much but we made it work. My parents never just sat down.”

Asked if there were any funny stories of Young as a child he could share, he laughed saying, “He was (mischievous).”

“Just like all my other nephews and nieces, he may pull this one or pinch this one. But he was a loving, caring child,” he said.

Young grew up in Port of Spain and attended St Monica's Primary School, St Mary's College and studied law at the University of Nottingham in England.

On whether Young had shown any interest in politics during his childhood, Hosein said no.

“I think it's just destiny.

“Sometimes you want to be a priest and you come out a crook. Sometimes you want to be a doctor and you might become a teacher…But his DNA comes from a very hardworking family.”

Sunday Newsday asked if the family offered him any advice or guidance ahead of becoming prime minister. But Hosein said, “What can we tell him? He already grew up in our way.

“You have to be truthful, straight up and helpful. That is what our DNA is.”

He said his nephew is a good person who is capable, well-educated and responsible.

“He’s a decent guy, he’s a happy person. He’s always willing to assist in any way and doesn’t discriminate based on race, gender or anything like that.”

He continued, “Stuart has the ability to lead a country. He more than have it…

“His knowledge is wide, his exposure is wide. I see no reason why anybody should say anything (negative).”

He added that in politics, there will always be people who will “try to bring you down.”

He said the family never openly discussed with others that they are related to Young.

“We don’t really like all that exposure and flamz (show-off) thing. We do we thing, we humble and go about our daily routine.”

He said prior to Rowley’s comments, “plenty people in this area did not know that was my nephew.”

Young was always told by his grandmother (Hosein’s mother): “You would be a good lawyer inno. Yuh like to talk too much.”

Hosein recalled this with a hearty chuckle. Reiterating his point about destiny, he said he tells his children, “It’s not just what you want to become, it’s destiny. But it’s also how you guide it along the way.

“If you see a straight path and you want to go in the trace, and you see danger in there and want to continue there, it’s up to you.”

He believes many have misjudged his nephew, who he believes will be “totally different from all the other prime ministers.

“And that’s probably why some call him minister of everything because he can do a lot,” he added.

Hosein concluded, “We are very proud of him and I pray for the best for him.”